Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 2,546 Cr DA hike for govt employees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance for around 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1. This measure will cost an additional expenditure of Rs.2,546.16 crore.

An official release here said recently, the union government effected a DA hike for its employees and the state government announced a DA hike for its employees. The DA hike has been announced despite the severe financial crisis and debt burden inherited from the previous AIADMK regime. The release said the state government has been taking steps to implement the promises made to the government employees step by step.

The revised DA shall apply to the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, the Teachers/Physical Education Directors/Librarians in Government and Aided Polytechnics and Special Diploma Institutions, Village Assistants in the Revenue Department, Noon Meal Organisers, Child Welfare Organisers, Anganwadi Workers, Cooks, Helpers, Panchayat Secretaries/Clerks in Village Panchayat under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and other employees drawing pay in the prescribed Level of Pay/Special Time Scale of Pay in the Pay Matrix.

