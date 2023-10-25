Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 2,546 Cr DA hike for govt employees

The state government has been taking steps to implement the promises made to the government employees step by step, a statement issued by the government said.

Published: 25th October 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance for around 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1.  This measure will cost an additional expenditure of Rs.2,546.16 crore. 

An official release here said recently, the union government effected a DA hike for its employees and the state government announced a DA hike for its employees.  The DA hike has been announced despite the severe financial crisis and debt burden inherited from the previous AIADMK regime. The release said the state government has been taking steps to implement the promises made to the government employees step by step. 

The revised DA shall apply to the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, the Teachers/Physical Education Directors/Librarians in Government and Aided Polytechnics and Special Diploma Institutions, Village Assistants in the Revenue Department, Noon Meal Organisers, Child Welfare Organisers, Anganwadi Workers, Cooks, Helpers, Panchayat Secretaries/Clerks in Village Panchayat under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and other employees drawing pay in the prescribed Level of Pay/Special Time Scale of Pay in the Pay Matrix. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu DA hike MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp