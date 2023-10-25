TN govt steps in after protest hits paddy procurement

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following Monday's TNIE report on the ongoing protest by revenue officials in the district affecting kuruvai paddy procurement from farmers on Monday, the TNCSC said it has made alternate arrangements to resolve the issue.

Harikumar M, TNCSC general manager told TNIE, "It came to our notice that farmers were not able to receive adangal from the VAO due to a strike by revenue officials in the district which affects sale of paddy by farmers at Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) as this document is mandatory.

However, TNCSC has made alternate arrangements to procure paddy from the farmers even without these documents for the time being. Farmers are requested to approach DPCs for necessary help. We have also arranged for TNCSC staff to download adangal by themselves." Harikumar added,

"We can procure paddy based on previous procurement data available with us from concerned farmers and exempt VAO authentication in view of safeguarding farmers' interests. If need arises, our officials can be deputed to verify it. We can also get parallel adangal certificate from VAOs.

These are instructions given to Regional Manager Tiruchy." LRA Vetrivel, a farmer from Lalgudi, said, "We are thankful that our woes have been heard. Authorities began procurement from last evening, and it has benefitted several farmers in my village."

