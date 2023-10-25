‘Urgent repairs needed at Adhanur govt school’

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Old, crumbling buildings at Panchayat Union Primary School in Adhanur, Vedaranyam have prompted calls for urgent renovation from residents and parents alike. The primary school, started 40 years ago and upgraded to high school 10 years ago, functions from five buildings.

The oldest of the buildings has been crumbling for the past few years, say residents, who claimed that no action has been taken despite petitions. On Tuesday, the porch ceiling of one of the buildings collapsed raising further concerns.

"We demand renovation of old buildings. We submitted petitions to authorities but there has been no concrete action," said MR Subramaniam, a farmer representative. "We have stopped conducting classes in one of the buildings as it is unsafe.

We have proposed demolition and reconstruction of the building," said a teacher. The primary school has around 82 children and three teachers while the high school has about 80 students and five teachers. Due to the condition of the buildings, teachers have advised students not to venture near the buildings. However, parents claim old building is not the only issue plaguing the school.

"The school lacks sufficient drinking water supply. The toilets are unclean. Due to closure of old buildings, there is a shortage of space to conduct classes for all the students," said N Suganya, a representative of parents teachers association. Meanwhile, school education department officials inspected the school after complaints from teachers and have assured action.

