Baalu criticising governor with an eye on LS ticket, Says Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said on Wednesday that DMK leader TR Baalu criticised Governor RN Ravi hoping the DMK would give him a ticket to contest in 2024 elections.

Reacting to Baalu’s statement that Ravi should quit as governor and join the BJP, Annamalai said at Coimbatore International Airport that Baalu is facing a disproportionate assets case and former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not induct Baalu as cabinet minister during the UPA regime due to corruption charges against him.

Supporting the governor’s recent speech about freedom fighters, Annamalai said “The governor stated that many freedom fighters are reduced to the stature of caste leaders and that’s why they were unable to become national figures. This is a true statement. However, Baalu is saying the governor is an RSS functionary and BJP leader as he does not know how to answer it.”

Annamalai also requested Stalin to stop naming buildings after former chief minister M Karunanidhi and suggested that he should name buildings after freedom fighters from different districts. Annamalai also said the state government to approach the Supreme Court if it wanted to get an exemption from NEET.

Later in the day, he addressed a meeting at Sivagiri in Erode as part of his padayatra. Annamalai said the central government would establish the regional office of the national turmeric board, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during an election campaign in Telangana recently. in Erode.

“Erode is the second largest producer of turmeric in India after Nizamabad in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the National Turmeric Board will be set up there. We promise that the regional office of the board will be set up in Erode.”

Further, he said, “Erode is a weavers’ district. DMK made various poll promises to weavers before the Assembly elections but did not fulfil any. The demand to start a cooperative bank for weavers was not fulfilled. The last 30 months of DMK rule has turned into an anti-weaver government.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said on Wednesday that DMK leader TR Baalu criticised Governor RN Ravi hoping the DMK would give him a ticket to contest in 2024 elections. Reacting to Baalu’s statement that Ravi should quit as governor and join the BJP, Annamalai said at Coimbatore International Airport that Baalu is facing a disproportionate assets case and former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not induct Baalu as cabinet minister during the UPA regime due to corruption charges against him. Supporting the governor’s recent speech about freedom fighters, Annamalai said “The governor stated that many freedom fighters are reduced to the stature of caste leaders and that’s why they were unable to become national figures. This is a true statement. However, Baalu is saying the governor is an RSS functionary and BJP leader as he does not know how to answer it.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Annamalai also requested Stalin to stop naming buildings after former chief minister M Karunanidhi and suggested that he should name buildings after freedom fighters from different districts. Annamalai also said the state government to approach the Supreme Court if it wanted to get an exemption from NEET. Later in the day, he addressed a meeting at Sivagiri in Erode as part of his padayatra. Annamalai said the central government would establish the regional office of the national turmeric board, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during an election campaign in Telangana recently. in Erode. “Erode is the second largest producer of turmeric in India after Nizamabad in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the National Turmeric Board will be set up there. We promise that the regional office of the board will be set up in Erode.” Further, he said, “Erode is a weavers’ district. DMK made various poll promises to weavers before the Assembly elections but did not fulfil any. The demand to start a cooperative bank for weavers was not fulfilled. The last 30 months of DMK rule has turned into an anti-weaver government.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp