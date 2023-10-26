Body of a 10-day-old girl exhumed in Tamil nadu's Shoolagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 10-day-old girl baby was exhumed near Shoolagiri on Wednesday, a day after it was buried in the wee hours of Tuesday without informing authorities. Health department lodged a police complaint stating it could be female infanticide.

According to health department sources, E Sathya (21), of Sappadi village near Shoolagiri gave birth to a baby girl on October 14 in the Hosur government hospital and was discharged on October 19. Sathya (21) and her husband Ellappa (28), a daily wager, have a male child at age four and a female child aged two.

Around 4.30 am on Tuesday, the body of the newborn was buried without informing health officials. Later in the day, the health department was alerted and started an inquiry. Kamandoddi PHC medical officer, KR Ayotthi (49) lodged a complaint suspecting female infanticide at Shoolagiri police station on Tuesday around 9 pm.

Around 5 am on Wednesday, revenue officials headed by Shoolagiri tahsildar G Sakthivel and police exhumed the body of the baby near the house of Shankarappa, who is Sathya’s father-in-law. It was sent to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. No health department official was present during the process. According to sources, the baby’s family told health officials that she died after she was breastfed.

Shoolagiri tahsildar G Sakthivel said he was not aware if health officials should be present when a body is exhumed. Shoolagiri police inspector Rajini said he informed the timing health department staff, but the latter denied it.

