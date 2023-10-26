CM Stalin to launch ‘Health Walk Track’ on November 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 8 km ‘Health Walk Track’ that begins from Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Park near Adyar on November 4.

He was speaking with media persons after inspecting the track. The minister was accompanied by the Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and other officials. “The works will be completed soon and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The Tokyo-inspired ‘health walk tracks’ will be constructed in all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage the habit of walking among people. Every month on the first Sunday, medical camps will be conducted in these places and the walkers will be screened for diabetes, BP and others,” he said.

Speaking about the preventive measures taken to tackle dengue and other monsoon-related diseases, Subramanian said that the health department has decided to conduct special monsoon medical camps in 1,000 places across the state on all Sundays starting October 29 till December end.

“Dengue mosquito breeding sources have been identified and cleared. From January till date, the state reported 5,600 dengue cases and five deaths. There are 490 people undergoing treatment for dengue at various hospitals in Tamil Nadu. As dengue cases are likely to increase during November and December, the state is expecting around 1,000 more cases,” the health minister said.

The state also wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about surrendering unfilled All India Quota UG and PG medical seats after many rounds of counselling to the states. The state is also looking at legal options to get the seats back, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 8 km ‘Health Walk Track’ that begins from Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Park near Adyar on November 4. He was speaking with media persons after inspecting the track. The minister was accompanied by the Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and other officials. “The works will be completed soon and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The Tokyo-inspired ‘health walk tracks’ will be constructed in all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage the habit of walking among people. Every month on the first Sunday, medical camps will be conducted in these places and the walkers will be screened for diabetes, BP and others,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about the preventive measures taken to tackle dengue and other monsoon-related diseases, Subramanian said that the health department has decided to conduct special monsoon medical camps in 1,000 places across the state on all Sundays starting October 29 till December end. “Dengue mosquito breeding sources have been identified and cleared. From January till date, the state reported 5,600 dengue cases and five deaths. There are 490 people undergoing treatment for dengue at various hospitals in Tamil Nadu. As dengue cases are likely to increase during November and December, the state is expecting around 1,000 more cases,” the health minister said. The state also wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about surrendering unfilled All India Quota UG and PG medical seats after many rounds of counselling to the states. The state is also looking at legal options to get the seats back, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp