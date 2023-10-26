Drunk 23-year-old damages over 29 vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Harur

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Harur police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old youth who allegedly went on a rampage in an inebriated state and damaged scores of parked vehicles in the town. According to sources, in the early hours of Wednesday, residents of Melbadshapettai, Kelbadshapettai and Ashokapattarai in Harur found vehicles they had parked on the road damaged.

In most of the vehicles, which include trucks, cars, motorcycles and even auto-rickshaws, the windshield, rearview mirrors and headlights were broken. The residents lodged a complaint with Harur police. K Srinivasan, a resident, said, “We parked cars in vacant areas, by the roadside and in front of our homes. No one noticed the damage until morning. Nearly 30 vehicles have been damaged in a single night.”

Another resident, R Muthamani, said, “One of the reasons for the incident was the lack of streetlights in the area which encourages many people to consume liquor. Police should fix CCTV cameras and increase patrolling at night.”

Sources in Harur police told TNIE, “We received reports that over 29 vehicles parked in three streets were broken by unidentified persons. We collected CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as S Singaravelan aka Velu (23). On Tuesday evening, under the influence of alcohol and narcotic substances, he had committed the crime in a disoriented state.”

