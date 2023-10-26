Home States Tamil Nadu

Job seekers allege Tamil Nadu employment portal inactive for last seven months

A graduate from Coimbatore, A John, told TNIE, “We could find job opportunities from all departments such as MRB, TNPSC and TRB in one place."

Published: 26th October 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Graduates alleged that the TN Employment portal maintained by the Directorate of Public Libraries has not updated job-related information for several months. The Directorate of Public Libraries which comes under the school education department launched the portal in February 2022 to provide information on the latest employment opportunities in the state and central government sectors.

A graduate from Coimbatore, A John, told TNIE, “We could find job opportunities from all departments such as MRB, TNPSC and TRB in one place. However, job updates have not been published in the portal for the last seven months. Due to this, many graduates are facing issues.”

K Leninbarathi, president of the Udumalpet Library Circle told TNIE, “People were able to get updates about jobs such as Junior Rehabilitation Officer and District Educational Officer through the portal. But, as the portal is inactive now, many people are facing issues.”

Sources said the functioning of the portal has been allegedly stopped due to a shortage of funds. Repeated attempts to reach the top officers of the directorate public libraries were in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graduates TN Employment portal not updated

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp