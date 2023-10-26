Job seekers allege Tamil Nadu employment portal inactive for last seven months
COIMBATORE: Graduates alleged that the TN Employment portal maintained by the Directorate of Public Libraries has not updated job-related information for several months. The Directorate of Public Libraries which comes under the school education department launched the portal in February 2022 to provide information on the latest employment opportunities in the state and central government sectors.
A graduate from Coimbatore, A John, told TNIE, “We could find job opportunities from all departments such as MRB, TNPSC and TRB in one place. However, job updates have not been published in the portal for the last seven months. Due to this, many graduates are facing issues.”
K Leninbarathi, president of the Udumalpet Library Circle told TNIE, “People were able to get updates about jobs such as Junior Rehabilitation Officer and District Educational Officer through the portal. But, as the portal is inactive now, many people are facing issues.”
Sources said the functioning of the portal has been allegedly stopped due to a shortage of funds. Repeated attempts to reach the top officers of the directorate public libraries were in vain.