Six lawyers facing criminal charges barred from practice by Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Published: 26th October 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six lawyers, allegedly involved in different criminal activities, were barred from courts and tribunals by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP). Advocate S Theivakannan of Thoothukudi has been prohibited from practice till the disposal of a murder case registered against him by Seydunganallur police. He is also facing charges under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Another lawyer facing a murder charge, S Thiyagarajan, of Dadagapatti in Salem district, is also prohibited from practice. K Sundarrajan of Avadi and E Ganesan of Ambattur are barred from practice for allegedly entering the judicial magistrate court in Ambattur recently in an inebriated condition and threatening and abusing the court staff, besides breaking the glass panes and windows in the court hall.

M Sreedhar of Ponniammanmedu in Chennai was barred from enrolling as a lawyer even while he was employed and M Vinothkumar of Sikkandar Chavadi in Madurai was prohibited from practice for suppressing facts on a pending criminal case and doing business at the time of enrolment.

