Suspended panchayat secretary arrested for assaulting lover's hubby in Tamil Nadu

Thangapandian was arrested by the police for hitting Ravisekar, a resident of Thulukkankulam village.

Published: 26th October 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Pillaiyarkulam panchayat secretary J Thangapandian, who was suspended for allegedly hitting a farmer during the grama sabha meeting on October 2, was arrested by the Vanniampatti Police on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a resident of Thulukkankulam village.

Thangapandian was arrested by the police for hitting Ravisekar, a resident of Thulukkankulam village. Sources said Thangapandian was in an extramarital relationship with Ravisekar's wife. "Ravisekar moved to Coimbatore to work after a dispute broke out between him and his wife. On Tuesday, Ravisekar came to the village to meet his family. Thangapandian quarrelled with him for coming to the village despite being ignored by his wife," sources said, adding that Ravisekar was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

On October 2, Thangapandian assaulted a 54-year-old farmer Ammayappan for raising allegations about the secretary at the grama sabha meeting. Vanniampatti Police had registered a case against him based on the complaint lodged by the farmer. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court later granted bail to the secretary.

