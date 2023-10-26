Tamil Nadu: Error-free voter list main demand at all-party meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Increasing the number of polling booths, error-free voter list, removal of dead and shifted voters, provision of basic amenities to women engaged in polling works, conducting special camps to enrol young voters and inviting all political parties for election-related meetings instead of calling only recognised ones were among the key demands put forward by representatives of political parties at the meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after attending the meeting, RS Bharathi (DMK) said, “We urged the CEO to carry out purification of the voters list in a flawless manner and expeditiously. There have been many irregularities in the list in the past. Dead voters have been part of the electoral rolls. More than 50% of the election officials are women but they have not been provided with basic amenities. For the Lok Sabha elections, e-toilets should be provided at all polling booths.”

Former minister D Jayakumar (AIADMK) said only 30% of the 18+ population has been enrolled as voters last year and this process has to be expedited. “The EC should take steps to increase this to 100%. In Chennai and other areas, slum clearance houses were demolished and reconstructed. People living there move to other places. In association with the slum clearance board, the EC should provide opportunities to those voters to exercise their franchise. The EC should ensure a fool-proof voter list,” he said.

SK Nawas (Congress) said there are 68,000 polling booths and this number should be increased. He said multiple entries for a single voter is a big problem and this should be set right by using Aadhaar cards, ration cards, etc. Karate Thiagarajan (BJP) said the party office bearers have submitted the list of booth-level agents district-wise already. But the lists have not been uploaded yet. In the case of shifted voters, the names of such voters have been deleted in both places.

M Veerapandiyan (CPI) said there are certain places where polling booths are located in areas populated with dominant castes and the affected people are afraid of going there to exercise their franchise. “This anomaly should be set right. Certain political parties which have members in the state assembly have not been invited to this meeting. Since there are many political parties in the country, all parties should be allowed to take part in the meeting and they should be given opportunities for expressing their views.”

Stella (Aam Aadmi Party) said biometric verification of the voters should be introduced to prevent bogus voting since there are even fake Aadhar cards. “The EC should ensure 100% polling in the coming election. Special camps should be conducted in schools and colleges to increase the percentage of their participation in the elections.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Increasing the number of polling booths, error-free voter list, removal of dead and shifted voters, provision of basic amenities to women engaged in polling works, conducting special camps to enrol young voters and inviting all political parties for election-related meetings instead of calling only recognised ones were among the key demands put forward by representatives of political parties at the meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at the secretariat on Wednesday. Talking to reporters after attending the meeting, RS Bharathi (DMK) said, “We urged the CEO to carry out purification of the voters list in a flawless manner and expeditiously. There have been many irregularities in the list in the past. Dead voters have been part of the electoral rolls. More than 50% of the election officials are women but they have not been provided with basic amenities. For the Lok Sabha elections, e-toilets should be provided at all polling booths.” Former minister D Jayakumar (AIADMK) said only 30% of the 18+ population has been enrolled as voters last year and this process has to be expedited. “The EC should take steps to increase this to 100%. In Chennai and other areas, slum clearance houses were demolished and reconstructed. People living there move to other places. In association with the slum clearance board, the EC should provide opportunities to those voters to exercise their franchise. The EC should ensure a fool-proof voter list,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SK Nawas (Congress) said there are 68,000 polling booths and this number should be increased. He said multiple entries for a single voter is a big problem and this should be set right by using Aadhaar cards, ration cards, etc. Karate Thiagarajan (BJP) said the party office bearers have submitted the list of booth-level agents district-wise already. But the lists have not been uploaded yet. In the case of shifted voters, the names of such voters have been deleted in both places. M Veerapandiyan (CPI) said there are certain places where polling booths are located in areas populated with dominant castes and the affected people are afraid of going there to exercise their franchise. “This anomaly should be set right. Certain political parties which have members in the state assembly have not been invited to this meeting. Since there are many political parties in the country, all parties should be allowed to take part in the meeting and they should be given opportunities for expressing their views.” Stella (Aam Aadmi Party) said biometric verification of the voters should be introduced to prevent bogus voting since there are even fake Aadhar cards. “The EC should ensure 100% polling in the coming election. Special camps should be conducted in schools and colleges to increase the percentage of their participation in the elections.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp