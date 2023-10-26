Tamil Nadu: Kadayam police remove BJP flag post, cadre allege partiality

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Kadayam police removed a BJP flag post allegedly installed without permission in Valliyammalpuram village on Tuesday night. According to sources, the metal flag post was installed and the BJP flag was hoisted by the party's state general body member Gajendran. BJP Kadayam union president Rathinakumar had organised the flag-hoisting event on Sunday after the party's state president K Annamalai instructed the cadre to install more party flag posts across Tamil Nadu. Rathinakumar claimed that the particular post was installed about 15 years ago and that the functionaries only replaced the wooden post with the metal one recently. "The police also attempted to demolish the flagpole base. We want the revenue department to ensure that there is no damage to the base," Rathinakumar wrote to the Village Administrative Officer on Wednesday. BJP functionaries also alleged that the police are partial in removing unauthorised flag posts of political parties. "Why are the police not removing the DMK flag posts which have been installed without permission in Valliyammalpuram and across the state?," they asked. The video of police removing the BJP flag post had gone viral on social media. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp