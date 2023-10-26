Tamil Nadu police chief dismisses claims by Raj Bhavan on petrol bomb case

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday assured a fair and thorough probe into the petrol bomb case and said the claims made by the Raj Bhavan in its complaint on the matter are contrary to the truth.

Quoting Raj Bhavan's complaint, Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal said the claims made in it were completely contrary to truth and asserted that video footage is available to back the police version.

On the petrol bomb incident, the top police official said, it was claimed by the Raj Bhavan official in the complaint that more than one person was involved and when they tried to enter the Raj Bhavan, they were prevented by the sentries.

It was also averred that the petrol bomb exploded. All such claims are contrary to the truth, the DGP said in an official release.

The accused, Karukka Vinoth, who had four bottles filled with petrol, walked his way all alone to Sardar Patel (SP) Road --where Raj Bhavan is situated-- from downtown Teynampet.

While he was being overpowered by police personnel, on the SP Road, on the opposite direction to the Raj Bhavan premises, he hurled two bottles which fell well before the barricades placed on the road near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan.

There was no damage or injuries to anyone. The accused was arrested 30 meters away from the main gate of the Raj Bhavan. He was immediately arrested only in view of alert police personnel deployed on Sardar Patel Road as part of tight security measures for the Raj Bhavan premises.

A comprehensive probe would be taken up in the petrol bomb case and already, security camera footages have been fully gathered, he said.

"A complete, fair probe will be done. Appropriate security is being provided continuously to the Governor and the Raj Bhavan premises by the Tamil Nadu police."

In the meanwhile, Law Minister S Regupathy said on X that 'there is an information' that the advocate --who secured bail for the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb accused Vinoth in a previous, separate incident-- belonged to the BJP.

When a lawyer belonging to Saffron party secures bail for Vinoth who is an accused in the BJP office petrol bomb case (2022) as well, it leads to suspicion and police have expanded their scope of probe covering this angle as well, he said.

The DGP, as regards the Governor's April 19, 2022 visit to the Mayiladuthurai district, said that some among those assembled on the road --to protest against him-- had flung black flags. Those flags fell on vehicles that passed after the Governor's vehicle and convoy had fully crossed that location. An FIR was registered and 73 persons were arrested and the case was under investigation. "There are video evidence for all aforesaid incidents."

On October 25, after the 42-year-old Vinoth hurled a petrol bomb on the road outside the main gate of the Governor's official residence, a complaint was lodged with police by an official of the RajBhavan.

The police chief has pointed out such claims from the complaint and has dismissed them.

On the Mayiladuthurai incident, it was said in the Bhavan's complaint that Ravi was 'physically attacked' with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam in Mayiladuthurai district.

While a complaint was lodged, no FIR was registered and the same was the case with some other similar incidents, it had said.

