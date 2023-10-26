Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Stalker, friend murder 65-year-old man mistaking him to be girl's father, two arrested

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspects -- P Muthamilan of Kalavasal and his friend S Arunachalam alias Arun of Kochadai -- trespassed into the victim's house and allegedly hacked him to death.

Published: 26th October 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two men aged 19 were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 65-year-old man in Karimedu, mistaking him to be the father of a girl one of the suspects had stalked earlier. The deceased person was identified as M Pongudi (65) of Yogananthasamy South Mutt Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspects -- P Muthamilan of Kalavasal and his friend S Arunachalam alias Arun of Kochadai -- trespassed into the victim's house and allegedly hacked him to death. Based on Pongudi's wife P Pandiyammal's (55) complaint, Karimedu police initiated an inquiry. At first, they couldn't identify the suspects as Pongudi had no previous enmity with anyone.

In the course of further investigation, the police found that Arun had come to the house minutes before the murder, searching for a 17-year-old girl's father. The girl was residing on the first floor of the house owned by Pongudi.

"Muthamilan had been stalking the girl for some time, and she had earlier asked her brother for help. The brother met Muthamilan and allegedly told him that he would murder him before Deepavali if he continued to trouble his sister. Irked over this, Muthamilan and Arun went to the house and hacked Pongudi, mistaking him to be the girl's father," sources added. Karimedu police have arrested the duo under sections 302 and 506 (ii) of IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Stalker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp