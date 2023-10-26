TRB notifies recruitment for 2,222 teachers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After about 10 years since the last appointment, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a notification for the direct recruitment of 2,222 graduate teachers and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) for vacancies in various departments. Those who have cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper II can apply online for the examination from November 1 to 30, which will be held on January 7. Meanwhile, candidates opposed the mandatory government exam for employment, despite passing the TET.

As per the notification, apart from the 2,028 vacancies of graduate teachers, there is also a shortfall of 194 teachers. The teachers will be posted in the directorate of school education, directorate of MBC/DNC welfare, directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare and directorate for the welfare of the differently-abled.

The 69% communal reservation, 30% horizontal reservation for women and 20% reservation for persons studied in Tamil medium (PTSM) will be followed in the recruitment. Teachers who pass TET will be given an additional 0.5 marks for every year since the time they cleared it. The government had also increased the age of recruitment from 42 to 53 for general category candidates and 47 to 58 for those from reserved categories.

Though welcomed the notification, Ravi of the 2013 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Passed Candidates Welfare Association said, “DMK in its election manifesto had promised that the GO 149 (which mandates exam for government employment) would be cancelled. We also staged a protest demanding to fulfil this promise and provide employment to those who passed TET in 2013. But, the party has gone back on its word.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: After about 10 years since the last appointment, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a notification for the direct recruitment of 2,222 graduate teachers and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) for vacancies in various departments. Those who have cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper II can apply online for the examination from November 1 to 30, which will be held on January 7. Meanwhile, candidates opposed the mandatory government exam for employment, despite passing the TET. As per the notification, apart from the 2,028 vacancies of graduate teachers, there is also a shortfall of 194 teachers. The teachers will be posted in the directorate of school education, directorate of MBC/DNC welfare, directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare and directorate for the welfare of the differently-abled. The 69% communal reservation, 30% horizontal reservation for women and 20% reservation for persons studied in Tamil medium (PTSM) will be followed in the recruitment. Teachers who pass TET will be given an additional 0.5 marks for every year since the time they cleared it. The government had also increased the age of recruitment from 42 to 53 for general category candidates and 47 to 58 for those from reserved categories.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though welcomed the notification, Ravi of the 2013 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Passed Candidates Welfare Association said, “DMK in its election manifesto had promised that the GO 149 (which mandates exam for government employment) would be cancelled. We also staged a protest demanding to fulfil this promise and provide employment to those who passed TET in 2013. But, the party has gone back on its word.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp