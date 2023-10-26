Udhayanidhi attends party meeting in Theni

By Express News Service

THENI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin attended various events in a one-day visit to the district on Wednesday. Speaking at the party meeting in Veerapandi, he said the DMK youth conference in Salem would be a testament to the two-and-half-year successful governance. Taking a dig at the AIADMK conference in Madurai, the minister said it made headlines only for the poor quality of food served to the participants.



"During the tenure of late chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, NEET was not implemented in Tamil Nadu. It was initiated by the AIADMK government in later years. NEET was the reason for the death of 22 people, including NEET aspirants and their parents, in the state. Hence, the DMK party is fighting against it. We are planning to get 50 lakh signatures against NEET in 50 days," he added and called on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami to join their fight.



Udhayanidhi further criticised the BJP for not fulfilling their poll promise of paying Rs 15 lakh to every citizen over the last nine years and said Chief Minister MK Stalin has fulfilled his promise of providing financial assistance to all women in the state. He said, "Though AIADMK declared they are breaking their alliance with the BJP, the former minister of the party went to Delhi for a meeting. DMK party leaders are responding to Governor RN Ravi's comments, but AIADMK party leaders are silent. Palaniswami fears Ravi."



Addressing a meeting in Cumbum, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party has distributed more than Rs 40 crore as 'Por Kizhi' to senior party cadres in the state to recognise the true strength of the party. Later in the day, Udhayanidhi took part in various programmes and in the special executive meeting hosted at Theni collector's office.

