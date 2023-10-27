Home States Tamil Nadu

11.85 lakh women filed appeals seeking Urimai Thogai assistance: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Taking a dig at the AIADMK conference in Madurai two months ago, the minister said the meeting was a perfect example of how a public meeting shouldn't be conducted.

Published: 27th October 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo | ANI)

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Around 11.85 lakh women have filed appeals concerning the Urimai Thogai scheme and field inspection was recommended for 7.71 cases, said Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday. Addressing media persons at the Regional Divisional Office in Sattur, he said, "Around 3 lakh applications are yet to be verified. The state government will ensure that no eligible candidate is left out of the scheme."

Later, Udhayanidhi presided over the DMK's youth wing meeting and said former party supremo M Karunanidhi and Stalin had always appreciated the efforts of the youth wing the most out of the party's 22 wings. "In 1981, the DMK was the first party in India to launch a youth wing. Our CM has brought progress to Tamil Nadu through welfare measures and not by falling at anyone's feet," he added.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK conference in Madurai two months ago, the minister said the meeting was a perfect example of how a public meeting shouldn't be conducted. "Neither the organisers nor the participants knew the purpose of the meeting. Also, nobody spoke about their party's history or principles during the conference. However, the upcoming DMK youth wing meeting in Salem will set an example of how to conduct a successful public meeting adhering to party discipline and principles," Udhayanidhi further said.

"In the last six years, 22 students took the extreme step as they were unable to qualify for the NEET examination and pursue a career in medicine. We had promised to ban NEET, in our election manifesto and are firmly working towards it," he added. Along with Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi also gave away welfare assistance worth `92.52 crore to 1,668 beneficiaries at another event on the day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urimai Thogai scheme Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK NEET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp