Aavin ‘forces’ agents to procure, sell sweets; revokes order after dissent

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Faced by strong opposition, the Tiruppur division of Aavin on Thursday withdrew a circular that allegedly instructed milk agents to sell Mysore Pa, sweetened khoa and badam drink mix manufactured by it. The marketing manager who issued the ‘circular’ has been suspended.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravikumar (name changed) an Aavin agent in Tiruppur city said,” For the past 13 years, I have been an agent and supplying Aavin products, but never have officials forced us to buy sweets or beverages. This year, they sent the circular to all milk agents.

When we questioned the act, they said Aavin agents are under the purview of the state government and must oblige. However, the rules do not mention that agents must buy all products made by Aavin. The order is arbitrary and not based on any reason or rule.”

Raja, an agent in Palladam, said,” We are happy to sell only milk. Other products such as Badam powder and ice cream have poor demand. Very few customers buy sweets, gulab jamun mix, and khoa, that too only during festive seasons. So, it is difficult for us to push the products.

But the circular threatened us. One of the managers asked us to buy at least 20 numbers of each product and also orally issued orders to deduct payment for these from the sale of milk. We are very upset about the order from Aavin.”

Speaking to TNIE, Aavin (Tiruppur Division) General Manager R Sujatha said,”In view of the festival season, we had decided to push additional products, particularly sweets. But the circular was issued without my knowledge. I have withdrawn the circular and also suspended the marketing manager for this.”

