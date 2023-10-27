Home States Tamil Nadu

After court fiat, illegal flex boards vanish from Tirunelveli in minutes

When the case was taken up again, counsel informed that 75% of the boards were removed and the remaining 25% would be removed soon. 

Published: 27th October 2023

Bench on Thursday directed government to immediately remove the boards and report by afternoon | Express

MADURAI: After the state on Thursday informed that it has removed 75% of unauthorised flex boards installed by DMK cadre in Tirunelveli following the High Court’s warning earlier in the day, the Madurai Bench disposed of a PIL plea which sought a direction to the authorities to remove the boards installed ahead of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s visit.

The litigant, T Balaji Krishnaswamy of Tirunelveli, said the boards were installed without permission and in violation of HC judgment, which prohibits unauthorised erection of flex boards, hoardings, etc., on public roads and pavements. This has posed an inconvenience to the public and poses a risk to their safety, he alleged.

A vacation bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and P Dhanabal, which heard the plea on Thursday morning, directed government counsel to instruct the authorities to immediately remove the boards and report to the court at 2.15 pm. When the case was taken up again, counsel informed that 75% of the boards were removed and the remaining 25% would be removed soon. 

