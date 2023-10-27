DMK’s 3-day ideological workshop begins today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to educate DMK cadres about the party’s ideology and accomplishments of governments, the DMK’s student wing has announced a three-day ideological workshop from October 27 at Yelagiri.

In a release, secretary of the wing CVMP Ezhilarasan said the event is primarily designed for district organisers and deputy organisers of the party’s student wing. The initial phase of the workshop will involve participation from functionaries representing 18 district units of the party, including districts like Chennai North, Chennai Northeast, Chennai West, Chennai Southwest, and others. The workshop will be inaugurated by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and it will be held at a private resort Athanavur.

The party has issued directives to its members to diligently manage the electoral process by removing deceased individuals from poll rolls and enrolling new voters in their respective areas.

