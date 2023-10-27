Home States Tamil Nadu

List of hospitals released for PG docs rural service across Tamil Nadu

The PG doctors can select the hospitals they want to work and submit the application at their respective medical colleges.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the list of district hospitals where the PG doctors can do their three months of mandatory rural service, on Thursday. The National Medical Commission has made the District Residency Programme (DRP) mandatory for PG medical students as part of their training programme during the second year.

The PG doctors can select the hospitals they want to work in and submit the application at their respective medical colleges. They can join duty from January, the health minister said. Subramanian also launched the new logo of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and released the Tamil Nadu Compendium of Case Reports (TTCR) in which major surgeries performed in government hospitals will be recorded. 

Commenting on 86 vacant MBBS and BDS seats after many rounds of counselling by the Union health ministry, Subramanian said the state will move the apex court to claim these seats back from the Centre.

