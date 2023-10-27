Madras High Court restrains TASMAC from declaring results of bar tender

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has restrained Tasmac from declaring the results of tenders for collecting empty bottles and selling edibles in bars attached to its retail outlets until final orders are passed on a batch of petitions challenging tender notification issued for seven districts.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy recently passed interim orders on the batch of petitions filed by aspirant persons vying for the tender. Accepting the request of Additional Advocate General J Ravindran seeking to allow the tender process to go on but the results can be withheld, the judge said, “The petitioners are permitted to participate in the tender process. However, it is made clear the result shall not be announced until final orders are passed by this court.”

The petitions challenged the tender notification issued on October 6 calling for bids from eligible persons.

They alleged that the tender process lacked transparency and the conditions, including submission of a no-objection certificate from the landlord of the building where the bar is located within seven days of getting the offer letter, are aimed at benefitting persons of their choice.

Even though the tender called for a grant of rights for collecting empty bottles and selling edibles in the bars, the terms and conditions of the notification mentioned that it was for running the bars. This causes ambiguity in the minds of participants, the petitions said. They sought the court to grant an interim stay on the tender proceedings and quash the tender notification.

Vacation bench refuses to hear DMK NEET case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to take suo motu cognisance of DMK men allegedly forcing schoolchildren to sign a memorandum as part of its latest campaign for abolishing NEET for medical admission. Counsel for Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi founder ML Ravi made a mention on this before the vacation bench of Justices D Bharatha Chakravarthy and V Lakshminarayanan saying signatures are forcibly secured from schoolchildren on the memorandum. However, the bench declined to take it up saying the matter did not require attention of the vacation bench. Further, it stated counsel can mention the matter on regular course before the Chief Justice when the court sessions begin on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has restrained Tasmac from declaring the results of tenders for collecting empty bottles and selling edibles in bars attached to its retail outlets until final orders are passed on a batch of petitions challenging tender notification issued for seven districts. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy recently passed interim orders on the batch of petitions filed by aspirant persons vying for the tender. Accepting the request of Additional Advocate General J Ravindran seeking to allow the tender process to go on but the results can be withheld, the judge said, “The petitioners are permitted to participate in the tender process. However, it is made clear the result shall not be announced until final orders are passed by this court.” The petitions challenged the tender notification issued on October 6 calling for bids from eligible persons. They alleged that the tender process lacked transparency and the conditions, including submission of a no-objection certificate from the landlord of the building where the bar is located within seven days of getting the offer letter, are aimed at benefitting persons of their choice.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even though the tender called for a grant of rights for collecting empty bottles and selling edibles in the bars, the terms and conditions of the notification mentioned that it was for running the bars. This causes ambiguity in the minds of participants, the petitions said. They sought the court to grant an interim stay on the tender proceedings and quash the tender notification. Vacation bench refuses to hear DMK NEET case Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to take suo motu cognisance of DMK men allegedly forcing schoolchildren to sign a memorandum as part of its latest campaign for abolishing NEET for medical admission. Counsel for Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi founder ML Ravi made a mention on this before the vacation bench of Justices D Bharatha Chakravarthy and V Lakshminarayanan saying signatures are forcibly secured from schoolchildren on the memorandum. However, the bench declined to take it up saying the matter did not require attention of the vacation bench. Further, it stated counsel can mention the matter on regular course before the Chief Justice when the court sessions begin on Monday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp