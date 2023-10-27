Molotov cocktail attack: Raj Bhavan says cops ‘diluted’ bomb attack incident, govt denies charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Molotov cocktail attack, the Raj Bhavan on Thursday alleged that the state police did not register its complaint on the issue, ‘diluted’ the attack as mere vandalism, and a fair probe was ‘killed’ even before it began.

While the DMK asserted that the government would never allow such untoward incidents as it would bring disrepute to the regime, the BJP demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the matter. In a social media post on its ‘X’ account, the Raj Bhavan said, “Police did not register Raj Bhavan complaint. (It) suo moto diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested and remanded (the accused) to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and preventing detailed interrogation which could have exposed those behind the attack.”

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Law Minister S Regupathy said the incident is condemnable and the hurling of bombs should be a “conspiracy” by someone to bring a “bad name” to the government. Stating that there is also a talk that the accused is “mentally ill,” he wondered how the government could be held responsible if some person with ‘mental illness’ threw a petrol bomb.

“Governor RN Ravi incited ‘hatred’ against the DMK regime and he is campaigning like an opposition leader. The government does not stoke hatred against him and it is its responsibility to answer allegations levelled by him,” the minister said. “The incident happened on the road, outside the governor’s house. The Raj Bhavan is being provided with full security cover by the state police and the government would not make any mistakes in maintaining law and order,” he said.

Later in the evening, Raghupathy tweeted, “The individual arrested, Karukka Vinoth, has numerous pending cases against him. He had earlier attacked the BJP office similarly. Information we have received indicates that an advocate from the BJP’s advocate wing appeared for him to get bail, raising suspicion. Police will expedite its investigation in that direction.”

Meanwhile, the Chennai city police have beefed up security around Raj Bhavan and the Guindy police have booked Vinoth under IPC 436 (mischief by explosive substances), 353 (assault on a public servant), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation), Explosives Substances Act, and TN Public Property Act. The FIR indicated that the accused discharged two petrol bombs, although police had earlier said that only one was thrown.

While some reports said Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore visited the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and met the governor, the officer denied it. Reacting to the attack, leaders of CPM and CPI condemned the incident. They also rejected the insinuations made in the complaint filed by the Raj Bhavan alleging that leaders and members of DMK and its alliance partners had verbally threatened the governor. The left party leaders called it an attempt to stifle freedom of expression and called for the withdrawal of the allegations.

(With inputs from Lobo, Nacchinarkkiniyan)

