Motorists irked as milled Kovai roads not laid on time

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists have raised concerns over the roads that are yet to be paved despite the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) milling them a long time back. They say the milled roads make them lose balance, fall and suffer injuries.

A majority of roads in the city have been dilapidated due to works like underground drainage projects, drinking water projects, and LPG & CNG supply projects. Though the civic body has been repairing damaged roads and paving new roads under various schemes, including the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), the pace of work is slow. Motorists complain roads are not paved for many weeks after they are milled. Currently, several roads including Good Shed Road, Police Kanthasamy Street and the 50 Feet Road in Krishnaswamy Nagar among others have been left unattended after milling.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “Already many roads are in a poor condition. CCMC officials further worsened them by milling them and not paving new roads. This has made roads non-motorable and poses a huge threat to two-wheelers. The officials must relay new roads within 2 to 3 days of milling.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner K Sivakumar said, “There is no delay in paving roads after milling. Contractors informed us that they would begin road laying work soon. Some workers have gone out of town for the pooja festival and are yet to return. Once they return we shall take steps to pave roads on the milled surface immediately.”

