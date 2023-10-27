PIL in Madras High Court wants EC to freeze BJP’s lotus symbol

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the Chief Election Commissioner to freeze the poll symbol of BJP as a lotus is the national flower. The petition was filed by T Ramesh, president of the Ahimsa Socialist Party, based in Namakkal. He said the lotus is the national flower and cannot be allotted as a symbol and such allotment is a disgrace to national integrity.

By allotting the lotus symbol to BJP, discrimination is committed against other parties which is gross injustice and this discrimination can be rectified by cancelling the allotment of the symbol, he said in the petition.

He sought the court to issue an interim direction to the CEC to cancel the symbol by considering his representation on September 27. Counsel for the petitioner made a mention of the matter before the vacation bench of Justices D Bharatha Chakravarthy and V Lakshminaryanan on Thursday and sought an urgent hearing but the bench refused to take it up.

