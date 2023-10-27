PMK: Experts say state can conduct caste census in Tamil Nadu
27th October 2023
CHENNAI: The PMK is pressing the state government to take concrete steps towards conducting a comprehensive caste census. The aim is to ensure that reservations for OBC and SC/ST communities are allocated per their population size. To deliberate on the significance of conducting a caste census, the PMK on Thursday organized a one-day conference in the state capital.
During the conference, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss emphasised that the combined population of Vanniyars and Dalits accounts for 40% of the state’s total population. He underscored that the state’s progress is intrinsically linked to the development of these communities.
Anbumani also referred to a Supreme Court ruling regarding 10.5% compartmental reservation for Vanniyars. The apex court had invalidated this citing lack of adequate data. Interestingly, the court simultaneously approved a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections without similar data requirements.
Legal experts have expressed the opinion that the state government possesses the authority to conduct a caste census under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008. However, instead of acting on this, the state sent a request to the union government to undertake the task. Anbumani called this a diversionary tactic and a lackadaisical approach to fulfilling its responsibilities.
Anbumani further urged the government to proactively initiate a caste census to gain insights into the economic and social status of all communities. This, he argued, would facilitate a more equitable distribution of reservations based on caste-specific data.