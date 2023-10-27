Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK: Experts say state can conduct caste census in Tamil Nadu

Legal experts have expressed the opinion that the state government possesses the authority to conduct a caste census under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Caste census, caste survey

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The PMK is pressing the state government to take concrete steps towards conducting a comprehensive caste census. The aim is to ensure that reservations for OBC and SC/ST communities are allocated per their population size. To deliberate on the significance of conducting a caste census, the PMK on Thursday organized a one-day conference in the state capital.

During the conference, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss emphasised that the combined population of Vanniyars and Dalits accounts for 40% of the state’s total population. He underscored that the state’s progress is intrinsically linked to the development of these communities.

Anbumani also referred to a Supreme Court ruling regarding 10.5% compartmental reservation for Vanniyars. The apex court had invalidated this citing lack of adequate data. Interestingly, the court simultaneously approved a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections without similar data requirements.

Legal experts have expressed the opinion that the state government possesses the authority to conduct a caste census under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008. However, instead of acting on this, the state sent a request to the union government to undertake the task. Anbumani called this a diversionary tactic and a lackadaisical approach to fulfilling its responsibilities.

Anbumani further urged the government to proactively initiate a caste census to gain insights into the economic and social status of all communities. This, he argued, would facilitate a more equitable distribution of reservations based on caste-specific data.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste census PMK OBC SC/ST reservations Vanniyars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp