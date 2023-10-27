School education minister distributes renewed recognition orders to private schools in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handed over renewed recognition orders to private school correspondents in Palayamkottai on Thursday. During a function at Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School, the minister said the state government has been taking steps to develop both government and private schools



Under the directorate of private schools, as many as 12,631 schools are functioning in Tamil Nadu. They have to renew their recognition order once every three years. On Thursday, a total of 419 private schools from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts received the orders. Assembly speaker M Appavu chaired the function in the presence of Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan.



Earlier in the day, Poyyamozhi and Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj inaugurated district cultural festival competitions at the SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil. Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, Chief Education Officer Murugan and others were present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handed over renewed recognition orders to private school correspondents in Palayamkottai on Thursday. During a function at Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School, the minister said the state government has been taking steps to develop both government and private schools Under the directorate of private schools, as many as 12,631 schools are functioning in Tamil Nadu. They have to renew their recognition order once every three years. On Thursday, a total of 419 private schools from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts received the orders. Assembly speaker M Appavu chaired the function in the presence of Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan. Earlier in the day, Poyyamozhi and Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj inaugurated district cultural festival competitions at the SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil. Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, Chief Education Officer Murugan and others were present on the occasion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp