Tamil Nadu: 11.85 lakh appeals under consideration for Rs 1k honorarium scheme

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 11.85 lakh women have filed appeals with regard to the Urimai Thogai scheme and field inspection was recommended for 7.71 lakh cases, said Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday. Addressing media persons at the Regional Divisional Office in Sattur, he said, “Around 3 lakh applications are yet to be verified. The state government will ensure that no eligible candidate is left out of the scheme.”

Later, Udhayanidhi presided over the DMK’s youth wing meeting and said former party supremo M Karunanidhi and Stalin had always appreciated the efforts of the youth wing the most out of the party’s 22 wings. “In 1981, the DMK was the first party in India to launch a youth wing. Our CM has brought progress to Tamil Nadu through welfare measures and not by falling at anyone’s feet,” he added.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK conference in Madurai two months ago, the minister said the meeting was a perfect example of how a public meeting shouldn’t be conducted. “Neither the organisers nor the participants knew the purpose of the meeting. Also, nobody spoke about their party’s history or principles during the conference.

However, the upcoming DMK youth wing meeting in Salem will set an example of how to conduct a successful public meeting adhering to party discipline and principles,” Udhayanidhi further said. “In the last six years, 22 students took the extreme step as they were unable to qualify for the NEET examination and pursue a career in medicine. We had promised to ban NEET, in our election manifesto and are firmly working towards it,” he added.

