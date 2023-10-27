Tamil Nadu: DGP refutes allegations by governor’s office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A release from the office of DGP on Thursday refuted charges that the state police is being partial in an investigation related to the safety of the governor. A complaint filed by T Sengottaiyan, deputy secretary to the governor, had mentioned that the latter has been attacked several times and police have not filed cases in any of the incidents.

Denying the allegation, the release said Wednesday’s attack was staged by a man and not multiple people as alleged in the complaint. “Claiming that suspects crossed the barricades attempting to enter the residence of the governor and that an explosion occurred is entirely false,” the release said. Due to the vigilance of the Chennai police and heightened security, an untoward incident was avoided, it added.

Explaining the case on April 19, 2022, the release said claims that FIR was not registered against people who tried to attack the governor’s vehicle is false. “Police arrested 73 people in connection with the case. Stones and sticks hurled at the convoy fell far behind and hit vehicles of local police personnel,” the release added.

