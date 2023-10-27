Tamil Nadu: Mom & daughter kill self over ‘lax probe’ in youth’s death

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A woman and her 17-year-old daughter died by suicide on Wednesday night allegedly because Shoolagiri police did not take action against their complaint seeking a probe into her son’s death who was killed in an accident.

The deceased were identified as V Meenakshi (47) and Kavya (18) of Ungatti village. According to sources, in the third week of August, V Giri (22) and his friend V Nagesh (22) were riding a two-wheeler from Hosur to Shoolagiri, when they hit a 70-year-old man near Gurubarathapalli. The man died on the spot. Giri, who was riding the vehicle, sustained grievous injuries and died in the first week of September. His friend, Nagesh, escaped with minor injuries.

Giri and Nagesh belong to different castes and a few months ago, they allegedly fought. Due to this, the family suspected foul play in Giri’s death and petitioned to Shoolagiri police and Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police in the last week of September to check CCTV footage near the accident spot.

However, police, who enquired into the matter, ruled out the possibility of murder and reportedly informed the family members that, CCTV footage was not available. On Wednesday night, Meenakshi and her daughter Kavya died by suicide. Kavya in a note alleged that police did not take any steps to investigate the death of her brother. Following this, villagers staged a protest against the police. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the village and pacified the crowd. On Thursday, both bodies were handed over to their relatives after autopsy.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)

