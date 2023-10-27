Tamil Nadu northeast monsoon may bring heavy rain to 12 districts on sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a weak start, the northeast monsoon is expected to turn active from October 29 bringing heavy rainfall to several districts across the state over the next few days. The regional meteorological centre on Thursday said that due to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and another circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli and Dindigul districts may receive heavy rainfall on October 29.

Similarly, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Theni districts are forecasted to receive heavy showers on October 30, the meteorological department said. The monsoon has been indifferent this month so far with the state recording 41% deficit rainfall. Except for southern districts, all other districts failed to get much rainfall. Chennai, for instance, received 49.4 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 196.3mm — a deficit of 75%.

Kanniyakumari got 144% excess rain in October

The weak monsoon was attributed to a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which dragged all the moisture. Kanniyakumari, however, stood out by receiving 144% excess rainfall in October. Weather blogger K Srikanth told TNIE that nine weather stations in Kanniyakumari have recorded over 600mm of rainfall.

The Kalial station has clocked an unprecedented 848mm of rainfall so far this month. The district as a whole recorded close to 500mm of rainfall so far this month, against the normal average rainfall of 203.5 mm for the month.

41% deficit in monsoon rain so far across state

Monsoon has been indifferent this month with TN recording 41% deficit rain so far. Chennai received 49.4 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 196 mm a deficit of 75%

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: After a weak start, the northeast monsoon is expected to turn active from October 29 bringing heavy rainfall to several districts across the state over the next few days. The regional meteorological centre on Thursday said that due to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and another circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli and Dindigul districts may receive heavy rainfall on October 29. Similarly, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Theni districts are forecasted to receive heavy showers on October 30, the meteorological department said. The monsoon has been indifferent this month so far with the state recording 41% deficit rainfall. Except for southern districts, all other districts failed to get much rainfall. Chennai, for instance, received 49.4 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 196.3mm — a deficit of 75%. Kanniyakumari got 144% excess rain in Octobergoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The weak monsoon was attributed to a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which dragged all the moisture. Kanniyakumari, however, stood out by receiving 144% excess rainfall in October. Weather blogger K Srikanth told TNIE that nine weather stations in Kanniyakumari have recorded over 600mm of rainfall. The Kalial station has clocked an unprecedented 848mm of rainfall so far this month. The district as a whole recorded close to 500mm of rainfall so far this month, against the normal average rainfall of 203.5 mm for the month. 41% deficit in monsoon rain so far across state Monsoon has been indifferent this month with TN recording 41% deficit rain so far. Chennai received 49.4 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 196 mm a deficit of 75% Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp