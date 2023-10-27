Tamil Nadu: One year on, no signs of forest committee meeting

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One year has passed since the meeting of the district TNPPF (The Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949) committee, which is headed by the district collector, was last held. As a result, landowners are unable to transfer land ownership, convert coffee plantations into tea plantations, and get approval for cutting trees, etc.

According to sources, former collector Sameeran convened the meeting in October 2022, but Kranthi Kumar Pati, who assumed office in February this year, has yet to convene it. “I have been visiting the collectorate for over six months to get an update about my file regarding the transfer of land ownership. The forest range officer who is a member of the committee had completed an inspection of our land. But there is no sign of the meeting being convened so far,” said an applicant from Valparai.

“We come to know that 12 more applications related to different proposals are waiting for the approval of the committee. We have given a time limit to the buyer but are unable to keep our promise. This is creating a bad name for us,” said another applicant who urged officials to convene a meeting at the earliest

When contacted DRO M Sharmila told TNIE that they are studying the details of some applications to check if any violations in it and that collector Pati was aware of it. “He has instructed me to prepare a report and once it is ready, we will conduct the meeting,” she said.

Further, she said the meeting could not be held until now as revenue officials were caught up in other government-related works, including preparations for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, in the last one year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: One year has passed since the meeting of the district TNPPF (The Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949) committee, which is headed by the district collector, was last held. As a result, landowners are unable to transfer land ownership, convert coffee plantations into tea plantations, and get approval for cutting trees, etc. According to sources, former collector Sameeran convened the meeting in October 2022, but Kranthi Kumar Pati, who assumed office in February this year, has yet to convene it. “I have been visiting the collectorate for over six months to get an update about my file regarding the transfer of land ownership. The forest range officer who is a member of the committee had completed an inspection of our land. But there is no sign of the meeting being convened so far,” said an applicant from Valparai. “We come to know that 12 more applications related to different proposals are waiting for the approval of the committee. We have given a time limit to the buyer but are unable to keep our promise. This is creating a bad name for us,” said another applicant who urged officials to convene a meeting at the earliest When contacted DRO M Sharmila told TNIE that they are studying the details of some applications to check if any violations in it and that collector Pati was aware of it. “He has instructed me to prepare a report and once it is ready, we will conduct the meeting,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, she said the meeting could not be held until now as revenue officials were caught up in other government-related works, including preparations for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, in the last one year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp