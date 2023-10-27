Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Teachers call for reducing classes 11 and 12 syllabus

They said the move would help students learn the remaining concepts better and clear the examinations easily. “Several lessons across all the major subjects have been reduced.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association has urged the school education department to reduce the syllabus of classes 11 and 12 as the CBSE syllabus was also trimmed recently.

They said that the state government revised the syllabus of the state board schools so that it would be easier for students to clear competitive examinations like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, the NEET syllabus has been reduced by 20-30% now.

They said the move would help students learn the remaining concepts better and clear the examinations easily. “Several lessons across all the major subjects have been reduced. The government has to identify the reductions in the CBSE syllabus and implement it here as well. It would be better if they implement it from the current year itself,” said A Ramu, state president of DRPGTA.

