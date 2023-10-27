Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Villagers protest against nod for granite quarry

The protestors comprised women, men, and the elderly, who were supported by opposition parties like the CPI, NTK, and BJP.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Around 600 villagers staged protest for recall of order allowing auction that would lease quarries for 20 years | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With a few days to go before bidding starts on a tender for granite quarries in Madurai’s Sekkipatti village on October 31, around 600 villagers commenced a strike on Thursday. They demanded that the order allowing the auction, which would lease the quarries for 20 years, be revoked.

The protestors comprised women, men, and the elderly, who were supported by opposition parties like the CPI, NTK, and BJP. CPI district secretary K Meyyar said the government is planning to set up three granite quarries in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti, and Thiruchunai villages. Once established, he said, a quarry would be detrimental to the farmers since farmlands sprawl a radius of 15 to 20 km. 

“Thiruchunai hills provide us with water for our fields,” he added. In 2010, Meyyar said, people held demonstrations against the setting up of quarries in Arittapatti and Yanaimalai. He stated that officials tried to pacify protestors by ensuring positive response from the government, and asked for time till Saturday. The villagers refused the offer and decided to continue the protest until the government order allowing the bidding was cancelled. They said they were running out of time since the deadline is close.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
granite quarries strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp