Tamil Nadu: Villagers protest against nod for granite quarry

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With a few days to go before bidding starts on a tender for granite quarries in Madurai’s Sekkipatti village on October 31, around 600 villagers commenced a strike on Thursday. They demanded that the order allowing the auction, which would lease the quarries for 20 years, be revoked.

The protestors comprised women, men, and the elderly, who were supported by opposition parties like the CPI, NTK, and BJP. CPI district secretary K Meyyar said the government is planning to set up three granite quarries in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti, and Thiruchunai villages. Once established, he said, a quarry would be detrimental to the farmers since farmlands sprawl a radius of 15 to 20 km.

“Thiruchunai hills provide us with water for our fields,” he added. In 2010, Meyyar said, people held demonstrations against the setting up of quarries in Arittapatti and Yanaimalai. He stated that officials tried to pacify protestors by ensuring positive response from the government, and asked for time till Saturday. The villagers refused the offer and decided to continue the protest until the government order allowing the bidding was cancelled. They said they were running out of time since the deadline is close.

