Tamil Nadu law and order best: Former DGP Sylendra Babu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/KANYAKUMARI: Speaking on the sidelines of the arrest of the individual who hurled a petrol bomb at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, former Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said that Tamil Nadu has the best law and order situation.



While talking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Thursday, Babu also credited the current DGP and others for maintaining order during Vinayagar Chathurthi and other festivals. He interacted with students of St Xavier's College in Palayamkottai, where he also participated in an event and discussed the state government's Tamil Kanavu scheme that creates employment and higher education opportunities for college students. Babu added that he had created awareness about the scheme among students in Ooty, Devakottai, and Coimbatore. District Collector K P Karthikeyan and others were also present.



In connection with the scheme, the former DGP also participated in a function at Scott Christian College in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari. He asked the college students to learn to speak Tamil and read Tamil literature. Babu was accompanied by District Collector P N Sridhar and others.

