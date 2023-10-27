Three raise Palestine flag, booked by Coimbatore city police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police registered a case against three persons for allegedly creating a nuisance while staging a protest against hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

The booked were identified as M S Sabeer Ali, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Abu Tahir, and Rafeek, who are functionaries of district level functionaries of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK).

According to police, the protest was organized by political and social organizations on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Amid the protest, the suspects climbed on an over bridge, which is under construction at Ukkadam near Athupalam, and unfurled the Palestine flag. Ukkadam Police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 290 (nuisance) of IPC. Further investigation is on.



