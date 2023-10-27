Home States Tamil Nadu

Three raise Palestine flag, booked by Coimbatore city police

According to police, the protest was organized by political and social organizations on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Published: 27th October 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore city police registered a case against three persons for allegedly creating a nuisance while staging a protest against hostilities between Israel and Palestine. 

The booked were identified as M S Sabeer Ali, district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Abu Tahir, and Rafeek, who are functionaries of district level functionaries of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK).

According to police, the protest was organized by political and social organizations on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Amid the protest, the suspects climbed on an over bridge, which is under construction at Ukkadam near Athupalam, and unfurled the Palestine flag. Ukkadam Police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 290 (nuisance) of IPC. Further investigation is on.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Palestine MJK protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp