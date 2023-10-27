Tough cops show soft power, pool in Rs 10 lakhs to give widow, 5 kids a new home

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Proving that they are also human beings and have a softer side, the local police department in Virudachalam built a house for a family struggling after the sole breadwinner died in an accident. As the family, comprising a widow and her five children were living in dire circumstances, the police pooled in money to build a roof over their heads. The act of kindness does not stop there, as they have agreed to sponsor the kids’ education and also provided the family with essential household items.

The untimely demise of Sakthivel (38), a hard-working labourer from Manalur in Virudachalam, on March 18 left the family grappling with financial hardship. His wife, S Muthulakshmi (36), took up wage labour to support her five children during this challenging period.

Recognizing their plight, Muthilakshmi sought assistance from DSP A Arokiyaraj at the Virudachalam sub-division. When Arokiyaraj visited them, he was deeply moved by their plight as they were residing in a damaged structure covered by flex banner sheets. He wasted no time and reached out to his colleagues through the police WhatsApp group Uthavum Karangal (Helping Hands), seeking support to build a house for the family.

With the backing of several dedicated social activists, the DSP arranged for two girls in the family to continue their education at a residential school in Tindivanam. Simultaneously, he got the three boys enrolled in a local government school in Virudachalam and also provided them with essential study materials.

After Rs 10 lakh was raised, the house was built in just four months and the key was handed over on Wednesday by Cuddalore SP R Rajaram. The house with a built-up area of six square metres was christened as ‘Karunai Illam.’ “It underscores the kindness that resides within us all and the remarkable ways in which we can express it. This experience reinforces the belief that opportunities will arise for us to assist those in need during their most challenging times,” said Rajaram.

He added that the police force would continue to sponsor the education of the five children, and upon their completion of studies, they would endeavour to secure employment for the elder daughter. However, the benevolence did not stop at providing a house as they also generously contributed Rs 2 lakh worth of essential household items, including electronic appliances, to ensure the family’s well-being. A procession of police officials, including inspectors and sub-inspectors from the Virudachalam sub-division, delivered these items as a token of support for the family.

“The police officials have shouldered the financial burden of my children’s education and constructed a new home for us. We are indebted to DSP Arokiyaraj for his unwavering efforts, which have transformed our lives for the better,” said an emotional Muthilakshmi.

