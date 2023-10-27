Uttarakhand to host Tamil Sangamam; Seeks investments from TN in health & education sectors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his government will host a Tamil Sangamam to celebrate the age-old links between the two states, on Thursday while launching a road show to woo investors ahead of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Meet scheduled on December 8 and 9. Uttarakhand planning secretary Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram added that the state is looking for investments from the health and higher education sectors in Tamil Nadu.

Dhami said the Tamil Sangamam will be similar to the one hosted in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, which celebrated the links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Uttarakhand planning secretary Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram said that the venue is yet to be decided for the event.

The chief minister added that Uttarakhand has a land bank of 6,000 acres for industries and the state has rolled out and revised a number of policies to woo investment in various sectors. “The government has revised 27 policies to make the state more investor friendly,” Sundaram added, while Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Uttarakhand is a hub for Ayush, yoga and naturopathy and has been conducting research in medicinal plants.

“We have a sizable population from Tamil Nadu working in our state and a direct air link with Chennai will benefit everyone. We will urge the Centre to provide a direct air link between Chennai and Dehradun,” said Dhami. The need for a direct air link was mooted at the event by Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry and executive director of ABT Industries.

This will be the fourth investment outreach roadshow by the government. “We hosted road shows in Delhi, UAE and UK,” Sundaram said. The Uttarakhand government has so far signed investment MoUs worth `54, 550 crore with various industrial groups in the country and abroad, including UAE, UK and Delhi. These include MoUs worth `15,475 crore signed with the UAE, `12,500 crore worth of MoUs with the UK and `26,575 crore in Delhi.

Uttarakhand is reputed to be a major pharma hub as there are three pharma clusters in the state, in which more than 300 industries function.

