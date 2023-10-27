Women oppose Tasmac plan to reopen liquor shop near Palacode's Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Over 50 women from Thomalahalli near Palacode staged a protest on Thursday condemning the Dharmapuri administration for its alleged move to open a TASMAC liquor outlet near their village that was shut three years ago.

The women said they suffered a lot because of the liquor outlet and, after many struggles had managed to get it closed. However, efforts are underway to set up a TASMAC liquor outlet in the village. When the women learned about this, they gathered on the outskirts of the village and staged a protest.

Speaking to TNIE, R Selvi from the village said, “Recently we learned that a new TASMAC unit was planned to be set up on the outskirts of the village. This outlet would harm the people. Three years ago we had a TASMAC unit and at that time, we had many addicts in the village. These addicts would take whatever money was saved up for the children’s needs and spend it on liquor. It took many protests to close the old shop, now a new shop is being set up. We will not allow this”.

Another resident, K Sindhu said, “The area where they are proposing the TASMAC unit, on the road leading out of the village. Our children use this road to go to school. If the TASMAC unit opens, the safety of children especially the girls will be affected. We would keep the girls at home rather than risk their safety by sending them on the road where tipplers roam. If the TASMAC unit is still constructed, we will stage a protest in front of the collectorate “, she said.

Inspector of Police, Balasundaram arrived on the spot a held peace talks with the people. Sources said, “The protest lasted for over two hours and after assurances were made that a TASMAC unit will not be opened here, they gave up on the protest.”.

