Arcot locals resort to open pyres as new crematorium stays shut for 4 years

RANIPET: For the past four years, the newly constructed electric crematorium on the banks of Palar River in Arcot town has remained inoperative. Built in 2019, the crematorium remains unused and the residents have continued to use open spaces beneath Palar Bridge as burial grounds. This practice causes inconvenience to people and poses health risks.

A resident said, “We faced a dire situation during the pandemic when the town struggled without a cremation site. It would have been so much better if the crematorium had been operational at the time.” Sources said the construction of the crematorium building, for Rs 67 lakh, was nearing completion during the pandemic. In 2021-22 fiscal year, an additional Rs 25 lakh was allocated for procuring components from the MLA fund, followed by Rs 15 lakh for exterior works.

In response to an RTI inquiry, municipal authorities revealed that, to date, no residents have availed services of the crematorium. It was also revealed no price valuation has been established for the facility’s services. “Questions arise regarding the quality of equipment in the crematorium. Should it take this long to construct such a facility,” questioned M Radhakrishnan from Arappor Iyakkam.

Arcot municipal official Eshwaran told TNIE, “The operation of the crematorium is set to be managed by the Mahatma Gandhi Elders Trust. A resolution regarding the same was passed last month. Furthermore, on behalf of the municipality, we have appointed a sanitary officer to oversee operations.”

Arcot MLA JL Eshwarappan told TNIE, “Funds were allocated during 2019–2020. Unfortunately, construction was halted midway due to the pandemic. We managed to complete the work by 2022. However, I am committed to providing free services at the crematorium. The process of acquiring land for the site, transferred from local laundry workers, also took some time. The crematorium will be open for public use in the next 10 days.”

