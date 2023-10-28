Home States Tamil Nadu

Arrange education for resettled children in private schools as well: Madras High Court

The bench added that primary education is a fundamental right under the RTE Act, of 2009 and the government must provide for basic primary education.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court directed the state government to take steps to arrange education for children of the families evacuated from Chennai not only in government-run schools but also in private institutions. The first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, “Those who are being resettled are required to be provided with access to education in the schools either run by the government, local bodies or even private institutions.”

The bench added that primary education is a fundamental right under the RTE Act, of 2009 and the government must provide for basic primary education. The court’s ruling came on a petition filed by Vanesa Peter, managing trustee of the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC). She alleged that evictions are being made indiscriminately, without providing basic amenities for the evacuees. Children forming part of the evacuated and rehabilitated families are not even provided with educational opportunities and facilities in the resettled area.

Praying for orders for the government to frame proper guidelines to provide all the required facilities for evacuated children and others in the family, the petitioner sought to halt evacuation if the provisions of relevant laws were not followed. Government Pleader P Muthukumar, in his submission, informed the court that about 14,257 families have encroached upon the bank of Cooum River in Chennai and out of them, 13,514 families were evacuated and resettled. The remaining 743 families would also be evacuated soon.

