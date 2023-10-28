‘Bank sent urimai thogai beneficiaries to private agent’ 

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a written complaint submitted to the police and the assistant manager of the Coimbatore district central co-operative bank branch in Tiruppur city, A Saravanan, an activist, alleged that some bank officials told beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) to collect Rs 1000 from a money transfer agent and that the agency deducted Rs 50 for each transaction. The bank has denied the allegation.

Speaking to TNIE, Saravanan said, ‘There are more than a thousand beneficiaries of KMUT scheme who have accounts in Coimbatore District Central Co-Operative Bank branch in Boyampalayam in Tiruppur city. But, the officials didn’t offer them ATM cards or chequebooks to all. In the last two months, a majority of beneficiaries withdrew money from the teller counter using challans because of which there was a crowd in the bank. Citing this as a reason, some officials directed beneficiaries to go to the money transfer agency functioning outside the bank. The agent reportedly deducted Rs 50 for every transaction.”

Another activist, S Ravi, said, “The money transfer agent has an account in the bank. We suspect a link between bank officials and the agent. A shopkeeper said the agent gives Rs 20 for each transaction to bank officials. On Thursday, we lodged a complaint with the police and visited the spot. Upon receiving the information, the agent closed the facility.”

Nagaraj, the shopkeeper, said, “Almost all beneficiaries were elderly people and they were wandering near the money transfer office. The bank employees gave a token to the beneficiaries and asked them to collect money from the money transfer office.”

Denying the charges, the assistant general manager of the bank A Loganathan said, “We have ATMs and never authorize any official to transfer money from one account to another. This complaint is serious and we have received the petition in this regard. We have deputed a team to check the accounts of all KMUT beneficiaries and their transactions. Based on the outcome we will take action.”

When contacted, district collector T Christuraj said,” We will check with beneficiaries whether they were forced by subordinate bank employees. Besides large number of transactions to a single account can be easily traced. Action will be taken based on the outcome after an inquiry by bank officials.”

