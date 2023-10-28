Chief of Dravidian party EPS doesn’t know about Dravidianism: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Taking a jibe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his response to Governor RN Ravi’s claim about Aryan and Dravidian races, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Friday that Palaniswami himself was not aware of Dravidian ideology despite heading a party that has ‘Dravidian’ in its name.

“When Ravi said there was nothing like Aryan or Dravidian races in Tamil Nadu, our party treasurer condemned it in a detailed reply. But, when reporters questioned Palaniswami, he said it is for experts to comment. The opposition leader could not give a reply about ideology,” Udhayanidhi said.

He also refuted Palaniswami’s claims that the DMK is engaged in a drama over NEET. Calling it a people’s issue and not a party issue, Udhayanidhi said, “There should be a people’s protest demanding cancellation of NEET. As many as 22 students have lost their lives due to the test.”

Udhayanidhi went on to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark during an election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. “Modi said the DMK is a family party. I agree with him because we consider all party cadre our family. We have implemented welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. But the PM, who had promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign accounts and distribute it among people, has failed to deliver. Under the BJP rule, only the Adani family has benefited,” Udhayanidhi alleged.

He also visited the under-construction junction bus stand and said it would be inaugurated by November 30. When asked about the DMK government’s decision against blanket coverage of women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam as promised, Udhayanidhi said financial assistance is being given to those in need. “Just like the government is giving free houses to those who do not have one,” he explained.

It may be noted that the high court on Thursday directed the government to remove all banners erected illegally, and they were removed within hours. However, sources said flag poles installed by DMK cadre on the roadside and medians remain a threat to pedestrians.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: Taking a jibe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his response to Governor RN Ravi’s claim about Aryan and Dravidian races, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Friday that Palaniswami himself was not aware of Dravidian ideology despite heading a party that has ‘Dravidian’ in its name. “When Ravi said there was nothing like Aryan or Dravidian races in Tamil Nadu, our party treasurer condemned it in a detailed reply. But, when reporters questioned Palaniswami, he said it is for experts to comment. The opposition leader could not give a reply about ideology,” Udhayanidhi said. He also refuted Palaniswami’s claims that the DMK is engaged in a drama over NEET. Calling it a people’s issue and not a party issue, Udhayanidhi said, “There should be a people’s protest demanding cancellation of NEET. As many as 22 students have lost their lives due to the test.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Udhayanidhi went on to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark during an election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. “Modi said the DMK is a family party. I agree with him because we consider all party cadre our family. We have implemented welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. But the PM, who had promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign accounts and distribute it among people, has failed to deliver. Under the BJP rule, only the Adani family has benefited,” Udhayanidhi alleged. He also visited the under-construction junction bus stand and said it would be inaugurated by November 30. When asked about the DMK government’s decision against blanket coverage of women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam as promised, Udhayanidhi said financial assistance is being given to those in need. “Just like the government is giving free houses to those who do not have one,” he explained. It may be noted that the high court on Thursday directed the government to remove all banners erected illegally, and they were removed within hours. However, sources said flag poles installed by DMK cadre on the roadside and medians remain a threat to pedestrians. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp