Clear anti-NEET bill, CM MK Stalin appeals to President Murmu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged President Droupadi Murmu to accord early assent to Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’ (L.A Bill No.43 of 2021) passed by the Assembly to dispense with NEET. The bill has been pending presidential assent for more than a year. The chief minister handed over a letter while the latter was leaving for New Delhi after she visited Chennai. “I solicit your kind and immediate intervention in this sensitive issue and urge you to accord the assent to the bill at the earliest,” he said in the letter.

“Considering the fact that the NEET-based medical selection process is against students from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds, Tamil Nadu has opted for the MBBS selection process through Plus 2 marks. This process had served our state’s interests well in the past but had to be discontinued due to the union government’s introduction of NEET and subsequent changes in union legislation,” the chief minister said.

Stalin recalled that to address the above issue, L.A Bill No.43 of 2021 was passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021, based on the recommendations of a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan and various discussions and sent to the governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021. Since it was returned by the governor after five months of delay, it was reintroduced in the Assembly on February 8, 2022, and passed again after reconsideration and sent again to the governor for reserving the same for presidential assent. The governor has forwarded the bill to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and is pending assent. All the clarifications sought on the bill by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on the comments of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (on June 21, 2022), Department of Higher Education, MoE (August 26, 2022 and May 15, 2023) and Ministry of Ayush (January 13, 2023) have been provided expeditiously.

“Since there had been no progress after our replies, in my letter dated August 14, 2023, I highlighted adverse impacts due to this delay like the lost opportunities for underprivileged students and many suicides, and urged you to grant the assent without further delay. The latest queries from the Ministry of Health have also been replied to. But unfortunately, the assent to our bill has not been provided till now,” the chief minister added.

Stalin reiterated that the inordinate delay in granting assent to the Bill has deprived medical admission for many deserving students who could not afford costly coaching facilities and stalled the intent of the broad legislative, political, and social consensus in Tamil Nadu.

