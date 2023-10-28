Declare districts drought-hit in Tiruchy, give Rs 40K per acre as compensation: Farmers

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers in Tiruchy urged the state government to announce the delta districts as drought-hit and provide a relief of Rs 40,000 per acre during the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting held at the district collectorate on Friday.

“Every year Tiruchy cultivates 2 lakh acres of samba; now, in a situation where Karnataka has stopped water supply from Mettur Dam, the Tamil Nadu government should provide Rs 40,000 per acre in relief to all samba farmers,” Pu Vishwanathan, Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers Association state president said at the meeting.

He added, “We need insurance for small onions and maize. The district administration should take steps to conserve water when the northeast monsoon hits the district.” N Veerasekaran from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said, “Since we don’t receive the required amount of water from Mettur, the government must create special programs to promote alternate crops in such situations. The VAOs who process the adangal and other documents online lack the skills required, hence they rely on someone who can help them with it. We urge the district administration to conduct comprehensive skill classes for them to operate digital certifications.”

Ayalai Siva Suriyan of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated with AIKS said, “Unless the government announces delta districts as drought-affected, the livelihood of several farmers will be jeopardised. Many farmers have secured loans depending on samba cultivation, and the government must take the required measures.”

N Ganesan, another farmer leader, said, “In villages, in the name of securing loan repayments, banks hire goons. The district administration must take action against such practices.” District Collector M Pradeep Kumar assured farmers that their requests would be considered and sent to the state government.

