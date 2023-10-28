Governor Ravi is an RSS chief: Durai Vaiko

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: MDMK general secretary Durai Vaiko has called Governor RN Ravi an 'RSS agent in Tamil Nadu', stating that Ravi does not have the qualifications to talk about the freedom movement.

"A governor has to perform his duties as mentioned in the Constitution. However, Ravi has been slandering the state government," he added.



Regarding Ravi's recent remarks about freedom fighters in the state, Durai said TN ministers had paid their tributes to the Marudhu brothers. "A statue of the Marudhu brothers has been erected and the state government has been recognising freedom fighters. In the assembly, Ravi refused to mention the names of prominent Dravidian leaders including K Kamaraj," he said, adding that the governor also refused to sign the files to award an honorary doctorate to freedom fighter N Sankaraiah.



Durai Vaiko opined the governor has been a hindrance to the progress of TN, pointing out the delay in clearing bills passed against online gambling. He added that the situation is similar in Kerala and that the centre is behind their behaviour. People need to boycott political parties and leaders that run on caste and religion, he added.



Commenting on the hurling of petrol bombs on the gates of Raj Bhavan, Durai Vaiko said the police immediately arrested the person who threw them.

