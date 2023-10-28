Home States Tamil Nadu

History sheeter stabs 3 cops in escape bid, arrested near Hosur

Published: 28th October 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  A chain snatcher who allegedly stabbed three police officers when they were taking him to recover a vehicle was shot below the knee and arrested on Friday in Hosur. The injured police personnel and suspect were admitted to the hospital.

According to police sources, over the past few months, there have been several chain-snatching incidents in Hosur and its surroundings. In the investigation, police identified the suspect as 34-year-old H Namdar Hussein, a native of Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. Using CCTV footage and other evidence, police established Namdar’s involvement in four chain snatching and robbery cases.

“We have been searching for Namdar in other states. On  Thursday, Hosur police received an anonymous tip-off that Namdar was hiding at Anantapur near HUDCO and secured him. Following an investigation, police took Namdar to recover a two-wheeler he used to commit the crimes,” an officer said.

Namdar led the police to a two-wheeler parked near the Tirupati Majestic area, pulled out a concealed weapon from the two-wheeler slashed at the police accompanying him and tried to escape. Sub Inspector C Vinod Kumar, Head Constable Ramasamy, and Constable Vizhiarasu suffered injuries.

To stop Namdar from escaping and prevent any civilians from getting injured, SI Vinod shot Hussein Hussein below the knee. The other police who recovered from the shock detained Namdar and took him to the Hosur Government Hospital. The police personnel were also admitted there. Sources added, “Namdar suffered an injury below the knee from the gunshot. He is currently stable. The three police were injured in their arms and one officer sustained another injury in the chest.”

