Life sentence of woman who killed daughter, attempted suicide suspended by Madras High Court

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court suspended the life sentence of a woman from Kallakurichi, who was convicted of poisoning her daughter to death and attempting suicide. A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan recently passed the orders on a petition filed by the woman, Parameswari, seeking suspension of her sentence.

“From the overall facts, it is seen that the accused, who was unable to repay the loan taken from women's self-help group (SHG) for family expenses, out of frustration, had committed the crime intending to cause her death by consuming poison,” the bench observed.

“This court finds that there is no intention to commit murder and she falls within the exception and at best she can be prosecuted for an offence under Section 304 (II) of IPC where there is no minimum sentence prescribed,” it said.

bail with certain conditions. The Third Additional District and Sessions Court in Kallkurichi sentenced Parameswari to life imprisonment on September 22, 2022, for murdering her daughter. She had filed a petition in the high court seeking to suspend the sentence and release her.

