Maldivian navy arrests 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Officials said the 12 fishermen ventured into the sea on October 1. When they were returning to the shore, the Maldivian navy apprehended them alleging that they had entered their territorial waters.

Published: 28th October 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Maldivian navy on Friday apprehended 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly entering their territorial waters.

Officials identified the fishermen as Michealraj, Mageshkumar Paramasivam and Athinarayanan of Tharuvaikulam area, Athisaya Paraloka Thiraviam, Antony Selvasekaran Paraloka Francis and Antony Ansal Christopher of Vembar, Anbu Susai Micheal of Siluvaipatti, Mani and Sakthi of Ramanathapuram, Udhayakumar and Vignesh of Rameswaram and Madeshkumar Duraipandi of Madurai. 

Their relatives have urged the union and state governments to bring back the fishermen. Sources said BJP leader K Annamalai has sent a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in this regard.

