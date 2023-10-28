Maritime sector should be swift in adapting to climate change: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that the maritime sector needs to be agile, proactive and swift in adaptation and mitigation of climate change, which poses a threat to livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable communities.

Addressing the students after handing out degrees during the eighth convocation of Indian Maritime University in Chennai, she said that more resilient and greener practices in the ocean are also essential for a healthy ecosystem.

She also underscored the necessity for resilient and eco-friendly practices in our oceans to ensure the well-being of our ecosystem, urging the students to elevate India’s maritime initiatives to new heights. A total of 245 graduates, including two Ph.D. scholars and one MS scholar, received their degrees. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Malini V Shankar, said that 1,944 candidates from six IMU campuses and affiliated institutes were eligible for their degrees.

Highlighting the significance of the Sagarmala project, she said, “The five pillars of ‘port-led development’ envisaged by Sagarmala are port modernisation, port connectivity, port-led industrialisation, coastal community development and coastal shipping or inland water transportation.” She added that the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit held earlier this month attracted 10 lakh crore of investment, which will help in achieving ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’.

The President said that India is now preparing for the ‘Samudrayaan’ mission, a project to explore 6,000-metre down the ocean and to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment. Speaking about the importance of controlling the sea routes, Murmu said, “A cursory and brief reading of history is enough to show that whoever controls the oceans has access to the whole globe. The sea routes available to India, from her ports in Kandla to Kolkata, connect her to the rest of the world.”

Recalling Tamil’s efficiency in ocean management, the President said, “The Pallavas of south India had a powerful navy. In the 10th and 11th centuries, Chola’s maritime prowess and skills were unmatched, which spread our trade and traditions to distant lands.

Tamil Nadu has been a land of seafarers. There is evidence of commercial and cultural contacts between Southeast Asia and South India. The Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas of southern India had established maritime trade links with the local rulers of Sumatra, Java, Malay Peninsula, Thailand and China.” She added that the people of Odisha, then known as Kalinga, also travelled through sea routes to Southeast Asia.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shripad Naik, Governor RN Ravi and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi were among the people present during the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that the maritime sector needs to be agile, proactive and swift in adaptation and mitigation of climate change, which poses a threat to livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable communities. Addressing the students after handing out degrees during the eighth convocation of Indian Maritime University in Chennai, she said that more resilient and greener practices in the ocean are also essential for a healthy ecosystem. She also underscored the necessity for resilient and eco-friendly practices in our oceans to ensure the well-being of our ecosystem, urging the students to elevate India’s maritime initiatives to new heights. A total of 245 graduates, including two Ph.D. scholars and one MS scholar, received their degrees. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Malini V Shankar, said that 1,944 candidates from six IMU campuses and affiliated institutes were eligible for their degrees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting the significance of the Sagarmala project, she said, “The five pillars of ‘port-led development’ envisaged by Sagarmala are port modernisation, port connectivity, port-led industrialisation, coastal community development and coastal shipping or inland water transportation.” She added that the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit held earlier this month attracted 10 lakh crore of investment, which will help in achieving ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’. The President said that India is now preparing for the ‘Samudrayaan’ mission, a project to explore 6,000-metre down the ocean and to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment. Speaking about the importance of controlling the sea routes, Murmu said, “A cursory and brief reading of history is enough to show that whoever controls the oceans has access to the whole globe. The sea routes available to India, from her ports in Kandla to Kolkata, connect her to the rest of the world.” Recalling Tamil’s efficiency in ocean management, the President said, “The Pallavas of south India had a powerful navy. In the 10th and 11th centuries, Chola’s maritime prowess and skills were unmatched, which spread our trade and traditions to distant lands. Tamil Nadu has been a land of seafarers. There is evidence of commercial and cultural contacts between Southeast Asia and South India. The Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas of southern India had established maritime trade links with the local rulers of Sumatra, Java, Malay Peninsula, Thailand and China.” She added that the people of Odisha, then known as Kalinga, also travelled through sea routes to Southeast Asia. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shripad Naik, Governor RN Ravi and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi were among the people present during the event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp